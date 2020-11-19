Scotland and Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher was linked with all of Bristol City, Swansea City and Wigan Athletic last January.

Now though, the 29-year-old is being tipped with a Premier League move in the New Year, with TEAMtalk crediting Burnley, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion with an interest.

It comes after Gallagher’s performances for his national side – he played all 120 minutes against Serbia earlier in the month, and the bulk of last night’s defeat in Israel.

Having spent several seasons at Livingston he got his move to Motherwell ahead of last season; he made 30 Scottish Premiership appearances and has 12 to his name this time round.

His form in the last campaign made him headlines after New Year – the three Championship clubs were cited with an interested but nothing materialised in time.

Having since made his international debut and impressing in doing so, Premier League clubs are starting to pay attention to the Motherwell man.

At 29-years-old he’s taken a little longer to reach the point of an English move in his career.

Gallagher has had to work his way up the Scottish ranks and prove himself at every chance and now, it looks like it could all pay with a move into the English top-flight a possibility.

A move to either Bristol City or Swansea in the Championship might seems unlikely, but with all three Premier League clubs being linked making up the bottom-three, he might have to take time in figuring out his next destination.