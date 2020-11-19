Chelsea full-back Baba Rahman remains an outcast under Frank Lampard, and the 26-year-old will reportedly push for a move come January.

Despite playing just 16 league games in the past five seasons for the likes of Schalke, Reims and Mallorca, Rahman remains a Ghana international, and a player who’s well-respected by his international teammates.

But at Chelsea, it’s a much different story – behind all of Ben Chilwell, Emerson and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order, Rahman hasn’t made a matchday squad for the club since returning from his previous loan.

Both Middlesbrough and Watford were tipped with a loan move for Rahman last month, but for nothing to materialise.

With Rahman having previously stated his desire to leave Chelsea either permanently or on loan in the New Year, we could see either one of Boro or Watford reignite their interest in the full-back.

He was once part of the plans at Chelsea – he signed ahead of the 2015/16 season from Augsburg and would go on to make 15 Premier League appearances in his maiden campaign, proving a hit with the fans too.

But it quickly went downhill from there and in recent seasons, he’s endured some pretty torrid loan spells – he made just two appearances for Mallorca last season.

He’d be a fine addition for either Boro or Watford though. Rahman keeps fit with international fixtures and remains a class player, and one that could likely tear the Championship apart given the right club.