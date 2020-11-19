Derby County’s decision to relieve Phillip Cocu of his position at Pride Park has left the Rams without a man in charge of runing team affairs on the pitch. However, an interim team of four coaches have been put in collaborative charge and one of them, Wayne Rooney, is a front-runner for the hotseat. However, Daily Mail writer David Kent says that one obstacle stands in the way – money.

It’s not ‘money’ as in terms of wages and such that he would demand. It’s money and assurances that he will have access to a transfer warchest before he will agree to consider a permanent stint as the Rams boss.

Rooney, the former England and Manchester United great, had 491 Premier League appearances to his name, 491 games that returned 208 goals and 111 assists in English football’s top tier. He featured in 120 England games, scoring 53 goals and is the nations leading scorer. You can also add on 23 goals and 13 assists in 48 MLS games.

His on-the-field credentials cannot be disputed – they are as plain as day to see. However, aside from the player-coach experience at Derby County, the Merseysider has no substantial, formal managerial experience to speak of.

Not that this seems to be bothering the Rams according to the Mail’s Kent. Quoting a ‘source’, Kent writes:

“He has been working hard off the pitch for a long time now and the club believe he has the players’ support. But Wayne wants assurances that the takeover will be going through and that funds will be available in the new year.“

Derby travel to Ashton Gate to take on a dangerous Bristol City side on Saturday. It will be a Derby County side containing players selected and honed across the week by Rooney and the other thee interim members of the coaching staff.