In American sports, when a great from any particular team retires from whatever game it is that he play, a mark of respect often sees their shirt number retired. That happened last year when Birmingham City retired Jude Bellingham’s 22 shirt. He was 17. He’d just moved to Borussia Dortmund for £23m. Now Eurosport are saying that Premier League giants Chelsea are sniffing around the highly-regarded youngster.

Still only 17, Bellingham has been wowing them in Dortmund with his skill-set. He went there as Birmingham City’s youngster player at the age of 16 years and 38 days and youngest player to score for the Blues at 16 years and 63 days. The £23m fee paid is a world record for a 17-year-old.

Since that move, Bellingham has gone on to make his full England debut, becoming the third-youngest player to do so. It seems that, with the Stourbridge-born youngster who isn’t even 18 until June 29 next year, the sky is the limit at the moment to his potential.

However, Eurosport write that heir sources reveal an interest from Frank Lampard’s Chelsea who splashed the cash over the summer to assemble a star-studded side with the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz joining from Germany.

Chelsea don’t expect that Dortmund will be ready to enter into negotiations any time soon, after all Bellingham has only just arrived at the Bundesliga club. Eurosport’s Dean Jones writes that: “there are figures at the club [Chelsea] who feel it could be worth waiting for” the former Birmingham starlet who looks to have a big future in front of him.

Time will tell on this one although a big cheque often does more talking than any transfer negotiation could. For now though, it appears that Chelsea are willing to play the long game.

Should Chelsea wait patiently or test the waters regarding Jude Bellingham?