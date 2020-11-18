After scoring the opening goal for Wales against Finland in a 3-1 win tonight, on-loan Liverpool forward Harry Wilson and his confidence will only improve whilst at Cardiff City.

Things seemed on the verge of progressing for the young star on loan at AFC Bournemouth last season. A spectacular free-kick against Manchester City followed by further goals against Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion sparked plenty of Cherries delight.

Yet, by the end of his loan spell, the Welshman’s lack of consistency became the narrative of the story as an Eddie Howe lead Bournemouth side suffered the dreaded fate of the drop.

Now back in the Championship, the Reds man has the opportunity to regain career momentum and push towards an eventual return to the top flight, whether that be with the Bluebirds or at a future club.

His goal for Wales would have done him the world of good and should offer the 23-year-old the platform to become the main man back home for current club Cardiff.

Should Wilson take up that main role to the best of his ability, Neil Harris will have himself the perfect player to finally propel his sides’ offensive ability to much-needed top six form.

So far this season, the Welsh club have struggled for goals, struggled for form, and their boss’ job has come under the spotlight.

For now, though, as covered by The72, Cardiff must trust Harris to steer the ship towards better times as he takes advantage of loanee Wilson’s ability in abundance to produce the much-craved creative spark.

With two goals in just six appearances so far this campaign, accompanied by a goal for the national team, his name will be the one met with the most praise amongst many Welshman.

And that praise will only increase as his form further improves to guide his new side towards the Play-Offs.