He’s been absent since December 2019 after rupturing his ACL in a game against Wigan Athletic but now Bradley Dack is firmly back on the comeback trail after stepping onto the field for the first time in 330 days yesterday.

Twitter: Felt good being back out there 👏🏻 can’t thank everyone involved in getting me back to this point it means a lot and… https://t.co/Q4EYBACehl (@BradDacks40)

Londoner Dack returned to training this earlier this month and ramped up his return with 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game as he strives to get back into shape after his lengthy injury layoff.

He featured for 45 minutes today in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, his first minutes on the field on his long road back. Rich Sharpe, in the Lancashire Telegraph (above), writes that Dack, “will now build-up his fitness in a bid to push for first-team involvement once again.”

Dack’s career started way back as a youth player at Charlton before a 2007 move to Gillingham. It was with the Gills that he made his name during a 10-year stretch. It was a decade where he went on to make 185 appearances, scoring 38 goals and providing 34 assists.

That brought him to the attention of many suitors but it was Blackburn who won the race to land the attacking midfielder on a 2017 deal thought to be in the region of £750,000. Since arriving at Ewood Park, Dack has gone on to feature in 114 games for Rovers and has hit the back of the net 46 times as well as turning provider with 24 assists.

Dack is a jewel in the Blackburn crown and, in the cold, harsh light of day, his injury couldn’t have been more fortuitous for the club. He sparkles for the Lancashire-based outfit and up until his December 2019 injury had scored 9 goals in 22 Championship games. His injury in December obviously put interested parties off a January or summer transfer bid.

With him unlikely to hit the turf before late December, and coming off of a lengthy lay-off, it’s likely that any sides will be brave enough to take a punt this coming January either. That would give Dack a likely half-season run in the Sky Bet Championship where, at peak fitness, he’s a handful.

Even so, a peak fit Bradley Dack is likely further off than January 2021. The question is, will he return in sufficient shape to help Blackburn to kick on? The answer? Probably not. Currently 12th in the table, don;t expect Tony Mowbray’s men to put on any spurt to drive them onwards and upwards.

Will Bradley Dack find any level of fitness or form when he returns to Blackburn picture.