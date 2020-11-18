With the pressures of the lockdown, football clubs are working with smaller squads, and in Leagues One and Two, they also now have wage caps.

Many players who were out of contract in the summer have found themselves without employment. The average squad size has been trimmed to under 25 senior pros per club, with many teams focusing on building around the youth.

And with this, a lot of players are sitting around, basically out of football, and some of them may surprise you.

Kevin Stewart, most recently with Hull City.

No one will be more surprised at this than Kevin himself. A promising career taking in Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool before a multi-million pound move to Hull, Kevin Linford Stewart (27) was touted as a top flight defensive midfielder in the making, but just seventy appearances for Hull since 2017, and the Tigers’ dramatic demise thrown in, Stewart has found himself without an employer. Despite very strong rumours during the window, no one (as yet) has seen the one time Swindon Town loanee as a good bet.

George Thorne, most recently with Oxford United

George Louis Eliot Thorne (27) has been a perennial loanee, spending the majority of his West Bromwich Albion career at Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Watford and Derby County, before Joining the latter for £2.07m only to be loaned again to Luton Town and Oxford. Signing for the U’s albeit briefly with an end of contract deal, has now left George without a club, although strong rumours suggest his spell at the Kassam Stadium is yet to be behind him.

Danny Rowe, Most recently with Ipswich Town

Danny Rowe (28) promised much upon arrival at Ipswich, having spent the majority of his career in lower league and non-league. Rowe looked to be a gem of a signing, but fitness and injury, coupled with management changes kept Danny out of the team, and eventually back-to-back loans to Lincoln City were to signal the end. He is still hopeful that his time in Suffolk is not quite over, and Paul Lambert did hint at similar in the summer, squad size being a big problem at Portman Road.

Jazz Richards, Most recently with Cardiff

The curious case of Ashley Darel Jazz Richards (29) is an interesting one. He’s internationally recognised and touted as a future star for the majority of his career. Richards has completed one of the most dangerous moves, having played for both Cardiff and Swansea (albeit stopping in Fulham in between) Jazz now finds himself playing solo gigs. He will be keeping fit in the event of a club needing a right-back.

Nathan Dyer, Most Recently with Swansea

Nathan Antony Jonah Dyer (32) is still technically a Swansea asset, however he is out of contract and able to move on a free if he so desires. He began his career at Southampton and has played most of his time in the top two tiers. Nathan has even scored two (league) cup final goals, which came in Swansea’s 5-0 thrashing of Bradford City in 2013. A talented winger, even at 32 (33 next week) Dyer could do a job for most Football League clubs.

However, some of the less reputable websites seem convinced that Nathan is the younger brother of Former England international Kieron, a rumour which seems to stem from a 2005 interview with George Burley who compared the two, having managed both.

And What about …?

A few other names you may recognise who are in the job queue:- Daryl Janmaat, Tom Huddlestone, Jackson Irvine, Tomer Hemed, Paul Anderson, Ben Alnwick, Helio Andre, Will Buckley, Ishmael Miller, Luke Hyam, Samir Carruthers, Dean Parrett… the list goes on!

Who would you sign?