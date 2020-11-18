In news that many Sheffield Wednesday fans have been tentatively waiting for, stopper Keiren Westwood has been invited back into the Owls fold after falling out of favour at the club under former coach Garry Monk.

Whatever happened under Monk seems to have been put firmly on the back-burner and the Republic of Ireland international is now back in contention for a starting role against Preston North End at the weekend.

Monk’s sorry-for-some 14-month tenure at Hillsborough was recently brought to an end and Tony Pullis was swiftly installed as the South Yorkshire side’s new manager/head coach. Now, with the Westwood news, it does appear that a new broom is sweeping clean and sweeping the 21-cap international straight back into the team.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Sport

Westwood, who started his career at Manchester City, arrived at Hillsborough in early July 2014 and has featured in 179 games for the Owls, conceding 172 goals and keeping 67 clean sheets.

This weekend’s game against the Lilywhites could be game 180 up for the amiable Irishman and it is something that many fans have, in truth, been clamouring for as Wednesday’s fortunes continued to take a tumble.

With a possible recall just around the corner, and with Wednesday fighting to drag themselves away from the bottom end of the table, this is news that many Owls fans have reacted to on Twitter.

Here are some of these reactions from Wednesday fans as the news of a possible recall for the forgotten Westwood rumbles across Twitter.

However, not all Wednesday fans agree with this ‘Westwood love-in’ – here are a couple of snippets from the undecided.

Should Keiren Westwood be able to waltz from the hinterland into a starting spot?

Yes.

He’s good enough.

No.

Too rusty and risky.