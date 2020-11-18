Luton Town are keeping on tabs on non-league striker Temi Babalola, according to a report by Luton Today.

The Hatters are monitoring the progress of the Concord Rangers youngster ahead of a potential move.

Babalola, who is 19 years old, has scored twice in eight games for the National League South side this season.

He is well-known to the Luton hierarchy having played for their Under-21’s in a fixture against Slough Town a couple of months ago.

The 6ft 4inc striker joined Concord in February on a dual-registration with Brentwood Town having previously had other spells at Woodford Town and Romford FC.

Luton’s Academy and Development manager Andy Awford has said: “We had him in earlier in the season and had a little look and at the moment he’s getting regular football for Concord Rangers.

“So we’ll continue to monitor him for them, although that itself is a bit difficult trying to get people into games, it’s not simple (during the coronavirus pandemic). Your recruitment process, going to watch players for non-league clubs that sometimes have different protocols to others, it’s really difficult.”

He added: “The whole process is totally different, but we’ll continue to try and monitor the ones that we’ve got our eyes on and any new ones as best we can.”

Luton have today seal a deal to sign defender Gabriel Osho on a free transfer, and may not stop their recruitment there with Babalola in thier sights.

