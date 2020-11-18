Barnsley have made an offer for Mario Balotelli, according to The Athletic.

The Tykes are looking to lure the Italy international to Oakwell on a free transfer.

Balotelli, who is 30 years old, is currently a free agent and is weighing up his options at moment.

Barnsley’s owner, Chien Lee, owned French side Nice when Balotelli played there a few years ago and wants to reunite with him in Yorkshire now.

Balotelli was released by Brescia after they were relegated to Serie B last season.

The forward had spells in his early career at Lumezzane and Inter Milan before first rocking up in England at Manchester City 10 years ago. He went onto play 80 times for the Premier League giants, helping win the league title and FA Cup during his time at the club.

Balotelli then left Manchester in 2013 and had two years at AC Milan before Liverpool brought him back to the North West.

His time at Anfield was short lived though, and he stayed with the Merseyside outfit for just a single campaign before being shipped back on loan to Milan.

Spells at Nice, where he bagged 43 goals in 76 games in all competitions, Marseille and Brescia have followed for the striker.

Barnsley are now keen on bringing him to the Championship to boost their attacking options. Bringing him in would certainly raise a few eyebrows in the division, and this news has come out of nowhere for the Tykes.

