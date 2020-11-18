Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has hinted Jack Whatmough could make a full return at the weekend after featuring in the 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle on Monday night, as per The News.

Whatmough, who started on the bench last time out, had been out of action with a hamstring injury since October but came on as part of a double change at half-time.

The 24-year-old went on to put in a characteristically solid performance which has left fans hoping he will be fit enough to start in Pompey’s next match.

When questioned about whether Whatmough would start Jackett said: “Jack played well when he came on, we will see. There is no reason why he can’t now go on another run’ hinting that he will start the upcoming fixtures. Fortunately he hasn’t been out of the side for long so he should be sharp enough to fit into the team once he’s been given the green light.”

This begs the question of who will partner him in the heart of the Pompey defence?

Rasmus Nicolaisen was the man who made way for Whatmough against Plymouth. The Dane has started the last three games across all competitions but struggled to cope with the physicality of the Pilgrims’ front line. With Jackett talking about the sharp ‘learning curve’ in the EFL, it’s probable the on-loan player will be given a couple of games out of the spotlight.

The likely scenario will be for Sean Raggett to maintain his partnership with Whatmough. Jackett clearly fancies the pairing with them starting all of Portmsouth’s League One matches together this season before Whatmough’s injury. However, Raggett hasn’t been without his critics and an own goal on Monday night would not have helped convinced the Pompey faithful that he can be trusted in the back line.

Regardless, Whatmough’s welcome return will hopefully give the Blues a boost to cement their play-off credentials.

Portsmouth are at home to 12th placed Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.