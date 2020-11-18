At just 17, Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott can propel Blackburn Rovers to new heights, using his talent to become one of the creative focal points in a Rovers side looking to progress up the table.

The Lancashire side have got a player full of potential and who seems to have already earned the faith of Jürgen Klopp before making the move away.

At such a young age, too, it is that raw ability and lack of fear, even when competing against the most experienced of defenders, which will, and already has proven key within the Blackburn side.

Just recently, prior to the international break, the youngster produced a scintillating performance to help guide his new teammates to victory against QPR, registering one assist- his fourth in just seven games.

The assist on the day further backed his obvious credentials proven whilst in the Liverpool ranks. And, as the games come for the currently inexperienced winger, so will the further improvements.

He’s already netted the one goal, and aforementioned four assists, to take his goal involvements tally to as high as five in just seven games.

The numbers in which Elliott is producing are similar to a marquee signing and not one from a fresh faced teenager.

Yet, here he is, taking to the Championship spotlight like a duck to water; ready to progress; ready to prove his place in Klopp’s further plans by using game time at Blackburn as the starting platform for the unlocking of his potential.

As an entirety, too, Rovers’ attacking talent in abundance is clear. Tony Mowbray’s side currently hold the record for the most goals scored in this campaign out of the whole league with 21, and look a threat to any opposition defence.

With top scorer Adam Armstrong, who has netted 11 in 10 games this season, alongside Elliott in attack, Rovers look more capable than ever of making significant progression up into greater heights of the table.