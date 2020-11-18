Will Buckley remains a free agent since his release by Bolton Wanderers this past summer.

The winger was one of 14 players chopped by the Trotters in late June after their relegation to League Two last season.

Buckley, who is 30 years old, continues to be available and hasn’t found a new home yet.

The wide man has played over 300 games in his career to date and spent the past three seasons at Bolton.

Buckley started his career at local side Rochdale and played for the North West side as a youngster before earning a move to Watford in 2010.

He then spent two years on the books at Vicarage Road before Brighton and Hove Albion came calling for him.

Buckley was a hit with the Seagulls and went onto make 109 appearances for them, scoring 19 goals.

A move to the Premier League beckoned for him and Sunderland handed him a chance in the top flight in August 2014, for a fee of around £2.5 million.

Buckley reunited with his ex-Brighton boss Gus Poyet and the Stadium of Light and stayed in the North East for three seasons, spending time out on loan in the Championship at Leeds United, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday during that spell.

Bolton gave him a home for the past three years and he played 66 games for the Trotters, scoring seven goals, but had to part company after relegation from League One last term.

He is an option for lower league clubs still needing reinforcements at the moment.

Would you take Buckley at your club?