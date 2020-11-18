Ex-Football League man Greg Halford says he will play for free to get back into the game, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The ex-England youth international is currently a free agent and wants to find a new club.

Halford, who is 35 years old, has been available since leaving Aberdeen last year.

He is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date, having previously played for the likes of Colchester United, Reading, Sunderland, Wolves, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

Halford has said: “If there any clubs out there looking for an experienced and motivated player with over 500 league appearances i’m willing to play for free up to January.

“I’ve had a pre season with a club and trained everyday since and still training now so I’m fit and ready to go into a team. My hunger is as strong as ever and willing to do anything to get my career up and running again.”

He is versatile, having shown in the past he can play pretty much anywhere outfield, and could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for a lower league club needing reinforcements.

Halford has played in the Premier League before and was part of the Cardiff side promoted from the Championship in 2018 under Neil Warnock.

He says he has had a pre-season and it will be interesting to see if any teams move in for him now, especially with him saying he’ll play for nothing until January.

Would you take Halford at your club?