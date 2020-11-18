Ryan Shotton is set to join Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory, reports Football Insider.

The 32-year-old was released by Middlesbrough last summer. He’d spent two-and-a-half seasons at the Riverside and was recently in action for non-league side Leek Town.

Having previously represented the likes of Stoke City, Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Birmingham City, Shotton was loosely linked with a Tony Pulis reunion at Sheffield Wednesday.

The pair had worked together at Stoke and Shotton was in the headlines, telling Stoke Sentinel that Pulis ‘knew he was available’ after his Wednesday appointment last week.

But the 32-year-old Shotton will soon head for the A-League where he’ll be reunited with another old face in former Boro striker Rudy Gestede, who’s also recently agreed to join Melbourne.

As for Wednesday, they missed out on a potentially strong defensive addition in Shotton – Pulis knows his game and will no doubt be implementing his trademark style at the club, which Shotton might’ve adapted to quicker than most.

Fans are hopeful that the Welshman’s appointment will steer them well clear of relegation this season – they currently sit in 23rd-place of the table, having had six points deducted from their tally.

The work will begin right away for Pulis and Wednesday, and he’ll take his first outing as manager when they travel to Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.

It’ll be interesting to see which way that one goes with Preston proving dire at home.