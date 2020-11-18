Middlesbrough announced the signing of former-Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore yesterday and the new arrival has given his first interview as a Boro player to the club’s official website.

Watmore was released from his boyhood club Sunderland in the summer following a string of injuries and has joined up with local rivals Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

Upon signing, the former-England Under-21 international spoke openly about his previous weeks training with the club and how excited he was to finally get started.

“I’m delighted,” said Watmore. “I’ve really enjoyed training, it’s a great group of lads here, and I’m excited for the weeks ahead now.

“I’ve been really impressed by the set-up. It’s a brilliant club.”

The 26-year old also spoke about Boro boss Neil Warnock, as well as confirming that there was interest from other clubs before signing for the Teessiders.

“He’s been very honest and I’m really looking forward to working under him,” said the new signing.

“He’s a been a big name in the game for a long time now.

“There were some offers here and there and different options, but I was most excited for this one. It just felt right. There’s so many things going for this club and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“I feel in a really good place. I feel sharp. Game sharpness is different to training sharpness, but I feel like I can make an impact on games. I just want to get on the pitch and show what I can do.”