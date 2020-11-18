Bristol Rovers are in talks with Paul Tisdale over their vacant managerial position, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The ex-Exeter City and MK Dons boss is the ‘leading’ candidate for the job, whilst Newport County’s Michael Flynn is also under consideration.

Bristol Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Ben Garner after a poor start to the season.

Tisdale, who is 47 years old, was dismissed by MK Dons in November 2019 and the Pirates could now throw him a League One lifeline.

He guided the Dons to automatic promotion from League Two in his first season at the helm but they sacked him last season after a poor start.

Tisdale now has a point to prove and could see the Gas vacancy as an opportunity to get back into the dugout.

He had previously spent 12 years as manager of Exeter City. He got the Grecians back-to-back promotions from the Conference to League One from 2008 to 2010, and they stayed there for two years before dropping back into the fourth tier.

He managed to get Exeter to four Wembley finals during his lengthy tenure at the club before leaving for a fresh challenge at MK Dons.

As a player, he had spells as a midfielder for the likes of Southampton, Bristol City and Yeovil Town.

Bristol Rovers finished 14th in the third tier last season and are currently sat in 18th place this term after three wins from eleven games.

Should Bristol Rovers appoint Paul Tisdale?