Wigan Athletic are currently without a manager, with John Sheridan leaving for Swindon Town last week.

Leam Richardson is in caretaker charge and is the frontrunner for the vacant job. However, here are five outsiders for the position-

Keith Hill- He is available and managed Bolton Wanderers under similar circumstances last season, with the Trotters also enduring off-field issues. Hill is a vastly experienced boss in the Football League having also been at Rochdale and Barnsley in the past.

Darren Currie- The former Barnet man has been linked with the Latics recently, as covered by The72, and could be considered by the League One side.



Paul Heckingbottom- He guided Barnsley to promotion to the Championship and the EFL Trophy in 2016, before unsuccessful spells at Leeds United and Hibernian. The current Sheffield United Under-23’s manager could see the Wigan job as an opportunity to get back into the dugout.

Graham Alexander- The ex-Burnley midfielder was sacked by Salford City earlier this month and is another outsider for Wigan to potentially look at. He has managed the likes of Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United in the past and will be out to prove a point now.

Simon Grayson- He has bags of experience of the third tier and is available. The 50-year-old has been at Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Preston North End and Bradford City at this level.

