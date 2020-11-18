Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will look to sell Phil Jones in the New Year, following links with Derby County and Middlesbrough.

The former England international has enjoyed a nine year spell at Old Trafford.

He joined from Blackburn Rovers ahead of the 2011/12 season as one of England’s most exciting defensive talents alongside Chris Smalling.

Jones has since amassed 224 appearances for the Red Devils and picked up 27 England caps, but he’s made just two Premier League outings this time round.

His game time has gradually dwindled over the past few seasons; the addition of Harry Maguire has confirmed Jones role as a back-up player at the club.

Now with Solksjaer looking to raise funds for a January purchase, he’ll reportedly look to offload Jones, as well as Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo.

It was reported at the end of last month that both Derby and Boro were preparing a January bid for Jones.

Daily Star cited the Championship clubs with an interest in the Manchester United man who is reportedly earning £100,000-a-week, without saying whether it’d be a permanent or loan deal.

Given his fees, it’s likely that either club were looking at a loan deal, perhaps with the view-to-buy.

Jones though might be willing to take a pay cut to reignite his still young career. At 28 he’s plenty of football left ahead of him and a Championship move might sound like an exciting oppurtunity.

It’ll be interesting to see if he does brave a Championship move in January, and really show what he’s worth in the second-tier.