Barnsley goalkeeper Corey Addai has joined Chesterfield Town on loan.

The 23-year-old has just one FA Trophy performance to his name at Barnsley, and gets his first real experience of first-team football by linking up with South Yorkshire rivals Chesterfield Town.

Barnsley have a young squad. The story of Gerhard Struber’s first and last season in charge of the club proved to be the emergence of this batch of young, English players, and they’ve continued their development this time round.

Now under coach Valerien Ismael, Barnsley have started the new season strongly and went into this international break in 16th-place of the Championship table.

READ: Norwich City summer target ‘exiled’ by PL boss – January loan move likely?

Ismael then will be looking to continue the good work and the development that Struber laid down last season.

Addai might well be the fist of a few Barnsley youngsters who were left in the development squad, but will now seek actual loan experience.

The club have never been wealthy and so they’ve turned their attention to their youth academy in recent times, and the early signs are positive for the Yorkshire club.

Fans will be hopeful that Addai can get some solid experience at Chesterfield. He’s held in high-regards by Barnsley and at 23, he really needs to start getting some action behind him, and push for a place in this Barnsley side.