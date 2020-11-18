Watford are expected to reignite their search for a left-back this winter, as per a report by Herts Live.

The Hornets need more depth in that position and are likely to make some moves in the January transfer window.

Their boss, Vladimir Ivic, has even looked in the free agent market more recently but hasn’t found anyone suitable.

Cardiff City’s Joe Bennett was linked in the last transfer window, as covered by The72, so could Watford turn to him over the next couple of months?

The full-back is out of contract with the Bluebirds at the end of the season meaning they could be open to selling him to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Bennett, who is 30 years old, has been with Cardiff since 2016 and has made 155 appearances for the Bluebirds.

He played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in 2018.

Bennett is a vastly experienced full-back in the Football League and has racked up 330 appearances in his career to date.

The Rochdale-born defender started out at Middlesbrough and went onto break into their first-team as a youngster.

Aston Villa lured him away from the Riverside Stadium in 2012 and he spent three years on the books at Villa Park, spending time out on loan with the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Bennett has found a home at Cardiff but his long-term future is up in the air.

He would be ideal for Watford, and it will be interesting to see if rumours resurface.

