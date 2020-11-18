Boreham Wood attacker Sorba Thomas has said he is happy with the National League side at the moment, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic failed in a bid to sign him in the last transfer window and he has now been placed on the transfer list.

Championship duo QPR and Barnsley were also said to be interested, as covered by The72, though he stayed at Boreham Wood in the end.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is not panicking over his future: “I have a relationship with the gaffer, with the chairman and they did let me know. We had a little conversation but like I said, I’m a Boreham Wood player until I’m told that I’m not. I’ll put 100 percent into the games for the team and get the boys to where they should be – in the football league. That’s our aspirations for this year. We’re still on course. Let’s see what happens.”

He added: “I’m happy where I am at the moment. I’m happy where I am with my football. I love my teammates. I’ll do everything I can to put 100 percent into every game I play for the club and hopefully we’ll get promotion this year.”

Thomas has scored six goals in 79 appearances for Boreham Wood over the past couple of seasons.

He has risen up through the youth ranks with Luke Garrard’s side and quickly established himself as one of their key players. He looks set for a bright future in the game and could see Football League clubs linked with him again in January.

Will Thomas move to the EFL in January?