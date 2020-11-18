In the space of a miserable 45 minutes, Swindon Town were undone on three occasions, condemning them to an embarrassing defeat against Accrington Stanley.

The first goal, setting the course of the night, came in the most avoidable of ways as Joe Fryer’s miss-kick resulted in the bulging of the net and an own goal to his name.

It’s the type of mistake that Swindon must avoid should they want to avoid even the thought of the dreaded drop.

Yet, just 20 minutes later, and the shotstopper was left looking guilty once again as Colby Bishop found the back of the net for two.

Two then became an unwanted three, this time courtesy of Dion Charles, to cap off a miserable Swindon display in the first period.

The goals may have dried up in the second period, but the Robins’ performance remained abject as they floundered to defeat.

New boss John Sheridan, in just his second game in charge, was once again left disappointed by the defensive display on show, telling the Swindon Advertiser: “It’s a poor display losing the game 3-0 when you’re at home and in the position we are. We know we’ve got to be stronger defensively.The goals that we’ve conceded, both tonight and on Saturday, have been comical goals and we’re giving ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We did it on Saturday and we got away with it thanks to a good performance and a lot of character in the second half. I’m trying to be as positive as I can and trying to praise the players leading up to this game, but we can’t go out and perform like that and gift the goals we did. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb straight away in the first 20 minutes, but we were sloppy all night.”

He added: “It’s a tough league, this. We’ve got good footballers, possession-wise, but we’ve got to know how to play the game a little bit differently when we’re going out onto the pitch.I felt we were too slow when we had the ball, we had a lot of the ball without really hurting them. We haven’t really worked the goalkeeper, and we had too many people wanting to do the same thing. It’s a performance that I’ll reflect on and say: “no, that was nowhere near good enough.”

Swindon will be looking to bounce back at the weekend against Bristol Rovers.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to last night’s loss, as per The72.