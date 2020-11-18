Newcastle United were interested in Championship-linked defender Phil Jones over the summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Manchester United man has fallen out-of-favour at Old Trafford and has been tipped for a move away.

Jones, who is 28 years old, has been linked with second tier duo Derby County and Middlesbrough recently, as covered by The72, as well as Burnley.

The England international is looking likely to leave Old Trafford in January. However, would he drop into the Championship?

Newcastle may reignite their interest in him this winter, but there are question marks as to whether Steve Bruce’s side even need him.

Derby are currently manager-less, though their interim boss Wayne Rooney is an ex-Manchester United teammate of Jones’. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have made a strong start to the new season and could prioritise other positions in the next transfer window now.

Jones started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire side as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

He has been with the Premier League giants ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals.

Jones only played eight times in all competitions last season and hasn’t featured this term, with a departure on the horizon.

He could be on his way to the Championship if either Derby or Boro follow up on their interest. Though remaining in the top flight will no doubt be his preference.



Will Jones come to the Championship in January?