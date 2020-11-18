John Sheridan’s arrival would have signalled hope for many Swindon Town fans, praying for the avoidance of the drop zone.

Yet, after conceding six goals in two games, they will be increasingly worried of falling into League Two once again.

Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss against Accrington Stanley would not have calmed the nerves, either, with plenty of talking points to take from the game.

Goalkeeping errors proving costly

It was a night to forget for Joe Fryer whose mistake led to the opening goal of the night within the opening 10 minutes.

The mistake, almost comical to watch, came in the most avoidable of fashions. Fryer, with the ball rolling back to him, somehow miss-kicked into the back of his own net.

The error, both costly and embarrassing, would have particularly disappointed new boss Sheridan after he placed his faith in the shot stopper.

Lack of creativity despite possession a worry

Despite having the majorities share of possession, 57% to be exact, Swindon never even looked close to creating a real goal scoring chance.

In the end, the Robins mustered just two shots on target out of 13 attempts in comparison to the far more ruthless away side, whose eight targeted attempts found the back of the hosts’ net on the three occasions.

The truth is, whilst a Swindon response never looked near, an extra flurry of goals from Accrington looked increasingly likely.

The increase in goals, undoubtedly to the relief of Sheridan, never came in the second half, but it will concern the on watching fans that they so easily could have done.

Both defensively and, more worrying, offensively, they looked lacklustre as they fell to defeat.

Positives to take from second-half

In a 3-0 loss at home, there are never many positives to take. But, for Sheridan, he may take some reprieve at the fact the goals simply stopped finding then back of the Swindon net in the second period.

What could have been the most embarrassing of end results, concluded with just the a woeful first-half to blame.

Throughout the second period, Swindon seemed far more resilient and defensively capable.

And, though, yes, it has to be said that, by that point, the Accrington foot would have well and truly been off the gas, the Robins’ display in the second 45 can offer some hope for Sheridan and co as they prepare Bristol Rovers next.