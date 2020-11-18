Norwich City were hoping to land Arsenal youngster William Saliba on loan in the last transfer window, but for a move never materialising.

Daniel Farke needed some immediate defensive replacements after dropping down from the Premier League.

Saliba looked a viable candidate; returning to Arsenal after a loan spell with St Etienne, Mikel Arteta was set to offload Saliba again this season, with the Championship a preferred destination.

But Norwich wouldn’t move for the Frenchman and he’s since been left out of Arsenal’s 25-man squad for the first-half of the season.

He made the matchday squads in fixtures against both Liverpool and Leicester City earlier in the season, making his debut for the club in the EFL Cup.

Now having been let out of the squad and taking no place in any of the last ten matchday squads for the Gunners, a January loan move is looking all the more likely for Saliba.

Norwich could well be monitoring his situation as they were over the summer, and readying a bid in time for January.

They could well face competition though, from either St Etienne or Watford – the French club were ready to welcome him back on loan this season, whilst Watford were loosely linked at the same time as Norwich.

Saliba looks a fine talent and at 19-years-old he’ll want to be playing regular first-team football, ideally in England. The Championship would be a great place to start, and Norwich a great team to start with.