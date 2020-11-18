Oxford United lost 2-0 at home to Crewe Alexandra in League One last night.

It proved to be Oxford’s seventh league defeat of the season, and one that keeps them in the relegation zone.

Goals either side of half-time from Mikael Mandron and Owen Dale gave Crewe a credible win away at Oxford, with criticism mounting soon after for boss Karl Robinson.

With his job seemingly coming under the spotlight, we take a look at three short-term replacements that the club could consider:

Sol Campbell

His almost-miraculous Macclesfield Town spell brought some genuine credibility to the former Arsenal and Spurs man’s managerial career.

After a failed stint at Southend though he’s back on the market and not long out the headlines – he was an outsider for the Sheffield Wednesday job.

Based on his Macclesfield achievements and recent experience of League One, he could be just the man to save Oxford’s season.

Campbell though remains a risky appointment and the task at hand might require someone with more direct experience.

Steve McLaren

The former England boss has been on the market since his QPR departure last year. A stalwart in management, he’s had experiences that sets him far apart from most.

Despite some of management failures in recent times, McLaren remains a respected coach and is still being realistically linked with vacant jobs in England.

Oxford would be a new challenge; he’d be dropping down a league but in the position Oxford are in, a manager with experiences and know-how such as McLaren’s might prove to be the unlikely answer.

This one would all depend on McLaren, and his willingness to take on a new and high-risk oppurtunity that might come up at Oxford.

Mark Bowen

Over in Berkshire, Mark Bowen went through a torrid summer having been dismissed from his role as manager, and subsequently the club altogether.

It seemed unfair to many; Bowen had come in around this time last year with Reading sitting in the relegation zone, guiding them to an eventually comfortable mid-table finish – exactly what Oxford need in this short-term.

Reading improved tenfold under Bowen last season and given his locality, he could yet be an interesting option for Oxford should they part with Robinson in the coming weeks.