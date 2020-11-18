Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt is yet to renew his stay at Oakwell, having fended off summer interest from all of Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR.

The 25-year-old has played every minute of Barnsley’s season so far. Now in his fourth full season at the club, he’s missed just two Championship games of the previous 103 for Barnsley.

It’s credit to the type of player he’s become; there’s few midfielders in the division as rounded as him and he shows no signs of peaking just yet, with two goals to his name this season.

Having shone in what was a poor Tykes side last time round, Mowatt became the subject of summer interest from several Championship clubs.

Cardiff, Middlesbrough and QPR were all touted with the midfielder, but nothing would materialise, and Mowatt would enter what is his final contacted season at the club.

The club activated a clause before the end of last season to ensure an extra year on his stay, whilst remaining confident that he’ll sign a new deal in the meantime.

But with less than six weeks until the New Year, time is running out for Barnsley to renew their captain’s stay before he can enter into pre-contract negotiations.

He may well be holding out for a new and improved offer, from either Barnsley or from elsewhere come January.

Mowatt’s a fine Championship player and could likely play at a higher-level – it’d be a huge blow if Barnsley were to lose him for nothing.