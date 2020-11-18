Oxford United remain in the League One relegation zone after a 2-0 defeat at home to Crewe Alexandra last night.

Karl Robinson’s side have now conceded 19 goals in 10 League One games, with one either side of half-time last night – Mikael Mandron in the first and Owen Dale in injury time.

‘Time for him to go’ – Plenty of Oxford United fans in agreement after Crewe defeat

It sealed what was a fine away performance from Crewe and condemned Oxford to their seventh league defeat of the season, and fans are starting to question the management.

Having missed out on the play-offs last season, Oxford seemed to go into this campaign with scepticism after that failed bid, and the losses of some key players – Rob Dickie mainly.

The now QPR man proved a rock for Oxford last season and the cracks are really appearing at the club now.

Plenty of Us fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at last night’s result, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Reckon Karl Robinson will be looking for work in the morning. #oufc — Martyn (@Martyn1988) November 17, 2020

Karl Robinson's deploying the same failed tactics over and over again, picking the same players and making the same mistakes. It's time for him to go I'm afraid. #oufc — BATTMAN (@battmanoufc) November 17, 2020

No fight, no desire under Robinson, yet again absolutely dire. #oufc — Sam (@OuFcSam) November 17, 2020

There is no question of Robinson being sacked. Let's just stay up and forget this pointless season #oufc — Oli Adcock (@oufcoli) November 17, 2020

That was shocking Robinson!!!! #OUFC — luke oufc bodily (@lukebodily27) November 17, 2020

Robinson needs to look at himself now . 2 many players getting carried. Important decisions need to be made. Henry shadipo eastwood clare all need to be dropped. What a waste of money winnal is #oufc — Aaron Spicer (@AaronSpicer1388) November 17, 2020