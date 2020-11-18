Cedric Kipre was a man in-demand last summer, with the former Wigan Athletic defender opting for a move to West Bromwich Albion over Blackburn Rovers.

The 23-year-old established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the Championship last season – he spearheaded a Wigan defence that proved to be the 9th strongest, with 56 goals conceded in all.

Kipre made 36 appearances last term and scored twice, so when Wigan went into turmoil following their untimely relegation into League One, Kipre and many of his Wigan teammates were picked up on the cheap.

Blackburn Rovers wanted to bring the Frenchman to Ewood Park – they reportedly tabled an offer, but for Kipre opting for West Brom instead.

Slaven Bilic dragged his West Brom side to promotion last season. They limped over the line and their poor form after the restart has crept into this campaign – they went into this international break in 18th-place of the Premier League table.

Kipre is yet to feature for West Brom in the Premier League. His last outing was the EFL Cup defeat to Brentford back in September, and he’s not made any of the last five matchday squads.

Why Bilic is seemingly so reluctant to give Kipre a run out is unknown to Baggies fans; he seemed a really keen signing and a player who could well adapt to the Premier League.

Given his omission, a potential January loan move can;t be ruled out. Blackburn or any other suitors may well be paying attention to Kipre’s status, and it might be just what he needs to work his way back into West Brom contention.