The Swindon Town backline was once again found guilty of being all too vulnerable as The Robins’ received a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Accrington Stanley.

The game itself was over before the referee could even sound for half-time with three goals shipped within the space of 38 minutes, the first of which coming in the opening six minutes courtesy of a Joe Fryer own goal.

Late first-half strikes from Colby Bishop and Dion Charles then all but sealed Swindon’s fate and result which still leaves them just one point from the dreaded drop zone.

The result adds significant pressure to new boss John Sheridan who has seen his side concede six goals in just the last two games, despite the joys of a late equaliser in his opening game.

That pressure, of course, comes from the fans who were quick to have their say on what would have been a miserable evening’s watch for them at home.

Here is how some Swindon fans reacted on Twitter to tonight’s heavy loss-