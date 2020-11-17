The Swindon Town backline was once again found guilty of being all too vulnerable as The Robins’ received a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Accrington Stanley.

The game itself was over before the referee could even sound for half-time with three goals shipped within the space of 38 minutes, the first of which coming in the opening six minutes courtesy of a Joe Fryer own goal.

Late first-half strikes from Colby Bishop and Dion Charles then all but sealed Swindon’s fate and result which still leaves them just one point from the dreaded drop zone.

The result adds significant pressure to new boss John Sheridan who has seen his side concede six goals in just the last two games, despite the joys of a late equaliser in his opening game.

That pressure, of course, comes from the fans who were quick to have their say on what would have been a miserable evening’s watch for them at home.

Here is how some Swindon fans reacted on Twitter to tonight’s heavy loss-

@BBCWiltsSport an awful, pathetic performance. Our defence is yet again well below League 1 standards.

A mere shadow of last season's squad

Hugely disappointing #stfc — STFC Fil (@ChisieWeirdo) November 17, 2020

the absolute ecstasy of a late equaliser to the despair of an absolute horror show a few days later. We are missing Lyden so badly in the midfield and Fryers and Conroy at the back. We got schooled today by Accrington who were well drilled and played us off the park #stfc — Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) November 17, 2020

@BBCWiltsSport Shocking awful performance and what's worse is that we genuinely didn't look like scoring in that second half yet Stanley should have scored 2-3 more goals. Relegation form 🤬 #Stfc — Tim of the Town (@timofthetown) November 17, 2020

@BBCWiltsSport Dear Santa, this year I’d like 2 centre backs that don’t give the ball away for free, a central midfielder who plays like a brick wall and a striker that we can actually pass the ball to. Plus, an injury free squad, a winter break and an arrogant confidence. #stfc — Thomas Paris (@scuba_thomas) November 17, 2020

@Official_STFC FYI I'm not angry at this evenings performance. I'm just disappointed. #stfc — Cheddar (@chetanv82) November 17, 2020

I've seen some ridiculous things from #stfc fans before, but suggesting that Baudry and Odimeyo should play in midfield is up there as one of the worst opinions of all time. — Dan (@dan_tg96) November 17, 2020