MK Dons have signed Andrew Surman on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced midfielder has joined the League One side on a short-term contract.

Surman, who is 34 years old, has been training with Championship outfit Luton Town recently, as covered by The72, but has now linked up with his former Norwich City teammate Russell Martin at Stadium.MK.

The ex-England Under-21 international left AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season when his contract expired and has a free agent throughout the past few months.

Surman started out at Southampton and went onto play 146 times for the Saints as a youngster before moving to Wolves to 2009.

He only spent a year at Molinuex before switching to Norwich City. The left-sided midfielder impressed at Carrow Road and helped the Canaries gain promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

Surman stayed with Norwich for four seasons before switching to Bournemouth, initially on loan before making his move there permanent.

He made 198 appearances for the Cherries and was a great servant to the club. However, they opted against renewing his contract after their relegation to the Championship.

He is pleased to have joined MK Dons now and has said: “I’m delighted to be here and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I know Russ (Martin) from our time at Norwich together and I know what sort of football he wants to play. It’s a brand of football that is all I’ve known for the past six years that I’ve been at Bournemouth – it’s something that suits my game.”

Surman could make his Dons debut against Hull City this weekend.

Good signing for MK Dons