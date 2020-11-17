According to the Lancashire Telegraph’s Rich Sharpe, Blackburn Rovers’ attacking midfield talisman Bradley Dack is pack on the football comeback trail after a lengthy time out with a serious knee injury.

Twitter: Felt good being back out there 👏🏻 can’t thank everyone involved in getting me back to this point it means a lot and… https://t.co/Q4EYBACehl (@BradDacks40)

26-year-old Dack has been out injured for 330 days with a severe ACL injury, rupturing it back in December 2019 in a game against Wigan Athletic. Londoner Dack returned to training this earlier this month and ramped up his return with 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game.

He featured for 45 minutes today in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, his first minutes on the field on his long road back. Sharpe,in the Lancashire Telegraph, writes that Dack, “will now build-up his fitness in a bid to push for first-team involvement once again.”

Dack, who started out in football as a youngster at Charlton Athletic, made his professional mark during a ten-year stretch at Gillingham. It was where he made his name in 185 appearances, scoring 38 goals and adding 34 assists. That output brought about a 2017 move to Ewood Park, Rovers paying a fee thought to be around £750,000 to secure his services.

His time at the Lancashire club has seen him, if truth be told, perform to not only a higher standard but also to a more devastating effect. His 114 games for Rovers have seen him hit the back of the net 46 times, adding 24 assists.

Sharpe goes on to add that BLackburn will be making a decision about how to help Dack kick on from here and that the Championship club will likely be looking to ease him back in a little more with at least two Under-23s outings before considering him for the first-team squad.

