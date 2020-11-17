Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that they have signed former-Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore on a short-term deal.

Watmore has been training with Middlesbrough for a number of weeks now following his release from the Stadium of Light at the end of last season. He has impressed Boro boss Neil Warnock and has now signed a short-term contract with the club.

“I’m ever so pleased we’ve been able to get him on board,” said Warnock after the announcement.

“He’s done very well in training and he’s a smashing lad. He fits in really well in the dressing room and I’m hoping that he can give us a bit of something different.”

At present Middlesbrough have relatively limited options out wide with Warnock deploying 5-3-2 and 5-4-1 formations since the start of the season to allow width from the wing-backs.

Marvin Johnson, Marc Bola and Hayden Coulson have played from the left whilst Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier have played from the right.

Now with Watmore on board it will certainly free up some more options in terms of formation. Warnock could now operate with a back four if needs be, using the 26-year old out wide with Tavernier or Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts on the opposite flank.

“It’s only a short-term contract and it’s up to him to show us that he deserves a longer one,” said Warnock.

It is not yet known whether there is a clause to extend the deal but the club will seemingly revisit this when the contract comes to an end in mid-January 2021.