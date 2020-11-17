Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that they have signed former-Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore on a short-term deal.

Watmore has been training with Middlesbrough for a number of weeks now following his release from the Stadium of Light at the end of last season. He has impressed Boro boss Neil Warnock and has now signed a short-term contract with the club.

“I’m ever so pleased we’ve been able to get him on board,” said Warnock after the announcement.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images Sport

“He’s done very well in training and he’s a smashing lad. He fits in really well in the dressing room and I’m hoping that he can give us a bit of something different.”

At present Middlesbrough have relatively limited options out wide with Warnock deploying 5-3-2 and 5-4-1 formations since the start of the season to allow width from the wing-backs.

Marvin Johnson, Marc Bola and Hayden Coulson have played from the left whilst Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier have played from the right.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Sport

Now with Watmore on board it will certainly free up some more options in terms of formation. Warnock could now operate with a back four if needs be, using the 26-year old out wide with Tavernier or Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts on the opposite flank.

“It’s only a short-term contract and it’s up to him to show us that he deserves a longer one,” said Warnock.

It is not yet known whether there is a clause to extend the deal but the club will seemingly revisit this when the contract comes to an end in mid-January 2021.