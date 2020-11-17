Nottingham Forest could try and move on Zach Clough again this winter, as per Nottingham Live‘s Q and A with journalist Sarah Clapson yesterday.

He has fallen out-of-favour at the City Ground and may be offloaded by the Championship side.

Clough, who is 25 years old, needs to leave the Reds for the sake of his career.

He started his career at Bolton Wanderers and rose up through the youth ranks of the North-West side. He was tipped for bright future in the game but has found opportunities hard to come by at Nottingham Forest.

Clough made 64 appearances for the Trotters and scored 22 goals to earn a move to Forest in January 2017 for a fee of over £3 million on a four-and-a-half year contract.

He has since played just 24 times for the Reds, bagging four times. However, he returned to Bolton on loan during the second-half of the 2017/18 season and then spent time during the 2018/19 campaign at Rochdale.

There is no doubt that Clough has quality but his time at Forest appears to be over.

Chris Hughton needs to trim down his squad size and reduce the wage bill. He will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad in the upcoming January transfer window which would push Clough further down the pecking order.

He is a decent option for clubs in League One/Two needing attacking reinforcements over the next couple of months, and it will be interesting to see if anyone goes in for him.

Will Clough leave Forest this winter?