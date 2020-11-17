According to Wayne Veysey of The Football Insider, former-Middlesbrough forward Rudy Gestede has agreed to join Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory.

Gestede left Middlesbrough under a cloud at the end of his contract in June. He was offered a new deal to keep him until the end of the season but the striker wanted assurances that the club couldn’t agree to.

Since then he has been linked to several EFL clubs but a move looks to be materialising abroad with Melbourne Victory the expected destination.

The Benin international scored just five goals in 48 league appearances for Middlesbrough, although he was used sporadically under various managers at the Riverside. He was also down the pecking order behind the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Patrick Bamford, Ashley Fletcher and Jordan Hugill during his time there.

Prior to his move to Middlesbrough, Gestede played for Metz and Cannes in France before making the switch to Wales. He spent three seasons at Cardiff City, scoring seven in 55 league games.

But it was at Blackburn Rovers where he enjoyed the best spell of his career, striking up a fine partnership with future-Boro forward Jordan Rhodes at Ewood Park.

He scored 33 goals in 66 games for Rovers and was given a shot at the top flight with Aston Villa soon after. He was ultimately relegated with the Villains that same season and signed for Middlesbrough in January 2017.

Gestede will join Melbourne Victory on a free transfer in due course and he will fly to Australia this week before signing on the dotted line.