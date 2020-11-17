Alan Sheehan wants to extend his stay at Northampton Town, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle.

The experienced defender joined the Cobblers on a short-term basis last month and is keen to stay for longer.

Sheehan, who is 34 years old, has made four appearances so far for Keith Curle’s side and has given them more options and depth in their defensive department.

Asked whether he wants to prolong his current contract, he said: “Yes, I’m enjoying working under the manager and I’m happy and grateful to have been given an opportunity. He’s given me the chance to come in and prove myself and I want to show I can do well for him. It’s been good since I came in and I’m enjoying it.”

Sheehan started out at Leicester City as a youngster and went on to play 29 times for the Foxes before switching to Leeds United in 2007. However, he struggled for game time with the Whites and was loaned out to Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town during his time at Elland Road.

Sheehan then had a permanent spell at Swindon before going on to play for Notts County, Bradford City and Peterborough United.

He rocked up at Luton in January 2016, initially on loan, and played 135 times for the Hatters. He played a part in their back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, chipping in with nine goals along the way.

A stint at Lincoln followed last season and Sheehan is still going strong these days at Northampton.



