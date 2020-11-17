Swindon Town could bring back midfielder Matty Palmer this winter, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The midfielder is currently on loan at fellow League One side Wigan Athletic.

John Sheridan, who has taken over the Robins after Richie Wellens’ departure, managed Palmer at the DW Stadium before leaving for the County Ground last week.

He liked what he saw from the 25-year-old and is weighing up whether to recall him in January.

“I’ve always liked Matty as a footballer, and Swindon is his club, but we’ll have to assess the situation more or less when it arises.” He said. “For the time being, Matty is at Wigan.

“He was gradually getting better as the games were going on because he needed that game time. We’ll assess the situation in January and see what’s best for all parties.”

Palmer has made five appearances for the Latics so far in this campaign.

He signed for Swindon in January and was part of their side promoted from League Two on points-per-game last term. However, they opted to loan him out last month.

Palmer has previously played for the likes of Derby County, Burton Albion, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and Bradford City, racking up over 200 appearances so far in his career.

He could still have a future at Swindon, despite having entered the final 12 months of his contract there and finding himself out on loan.

Sheridan takes charge of his second game in the dugout for the Robins against Accrington Stanley tonight.

