Preston North End have recently offered a host of players new and improved contracts, including both Daniel Johnson and Ben Davies – the pair were linked with Rangers and Celtic respectively.

Johnson was a summer target of Rangers, and Davies of Celtic. Neither would come all that close to an Old Firm move though and they remain at Deepdale for this 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Alex Neil’s side have started the season slowly and come January they’d have had a number of players able to enter pre-contract negotiations.

They did well to keep the main spine of their side over summer but with Celtic and Rangers looming over two of their best assets, the call has been made to get these players onto improved deals.

Johnson, 28, managed 12 goals in 33 Championship appearances for Preston last time round. He’s just one in six this time round though, owing to an injury at the start of the campaign.

The 25-year-old Davies meanwhile is currently enduring a spell on the sidelines. He’s so far featured five times in the league this season and has proved a rock in the Preston defence for what is a fourth campaign.

Two players that are important to Preston then. Both Johnson and Davies though will be cautious of their side’s start to the season and could yet reject, or at least stall negotiations with the club.

It’ll be a big plus if Preston can get the duo tied don to new deals, and it wouldn’t still rule out the possibility of selling for a fee come New Year.