Despite sitting 15th in the Championship, Cardiff City must keep the faith in manager Neil Harris to take them towards greater heights throughout the season.

The former Millwall boss is currently the man under the spotlight in Wales with the Bluebirds struggling to show anything close to play-off position form.

But, as the stats show, if any man is capable of turning Cardiff’s predicament around, it’s Neil Harris.

During his year at the club, only one Championship side has lost fewer games, only two sides have won more games, only three teams have scored more goals and only four teams have conceded fewer.

Yet, here they are, sitting 15th to make these stats almost obsolete in the eyes of many supporters. With these impressive numbers, the question of just how they sit so low springs to mind?

And the answer comes down to their current inability to get over the line with the draws, rather than the wins, beginning to mount alongside their struggles in front of goal.

So far this season, the Welsh side have found the net on just 12 occasions in 11 games. That’s where the current problem lies.

In recent draws against Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Derby, Harris’ men looked particularly toothless going forward, and they were inevitably punished for this, dropping points in all three games.

Showing Harris the door is not the solution, though. Instead, Cardiff must trust Harris to utilise the talents of the likes of the on-loan Harry Wilson to provide the ever-crucial key to the unlocking of stubborn defences.

If the former Millwall man can do that, then, and only then, will Cardiff begin their ascendancy into better times; a climb they must trust Harris to guide them towards.