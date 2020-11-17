Former Nottingham Forest, QPR and Huddersfield Town man Joel Lynch is still a free agent after being released by League One side Sunderland earlier this summer.

A whole host of players released earlier this summer are still without new clubs, one of which is ex-Nottingham Forest, QPR and Huddersfield Town defender Joel Lynch,

Lynch was released by Sunderland earlier this summer, with the Black Cats opting against extending his stay. The experienced centre-back had been with the club since August 2019, joining on a free transfer after his contract with QPR came to an end.

Lynch recently revealed to The Times that he had joined LinkedIn in an effort to find a new club and open the door to new opportunities.

The 33-year-old centre-back has bags of experience at Football League level. Lynch has become a mainstay in the division after breaking through Brighton and Hove Albion’s youth academy and into senior football.

308 of Lynch’s 417 senior appearances have come in the Championship, with another 79 coming in League One. Over the course of his career, the defender has played for the aforementioned Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, QPR and most recently, Sunderland.

Lynch’s main position is centre-back but he has also filled in at left-back when called upon. He wore the captain’s armband with both Huddersfield and QPR, displaying his leadership qualities.

