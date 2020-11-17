Speaking to the club’s official website in a fan Q&A, Watford midfielder James Garner has said he will wait and see how his loan spell pans out before deciding whether or not he wants to stay on a long-term basis.

Earlier this summer, Manchester United loaned out midfield starlet James Garner to Championship side Watford. The temporary switch has allowed the highly-rated youngster to pick up more senior experience and the 19-year-old has made the most of his chance.

Since joining, Garner has played in 11 games across all competitions, laying on one assist in the process. The midfielder has started five Championship games for Vladimir Ivic’s side, also coming off the bench on fve occasions.

Now, Garner has been answering fans’ questions in a Q&A on the club’s official website. When asked if he would be open to staying beyond the end of this season, the Manchester United starlet said “it depends” on what the future holds, saying:

“Obviously it depends what the future holds, and I don’t know what the situation is going to be for me when I go back to United, but for the time I’ve been here so far, it’s been really good.

“Hopefully, we will be successful this season and then we’ll see what happens.”

Garner is highly-rated at Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bringing him into his senior ranks over the course of last season. If the young midfielder was to make a permanent move to Watford, it would certainly be an impressive coup for the Hornets.

