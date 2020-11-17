MK Dons have confirmed on their official club website that former Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Liverpool midfielder Darren Potter has retired from football.

The former MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday and Liverpool midfielder’s time in the Football League came to an end earlier this year, departing Tranmere Rovers after a year with the club. Now, it has been confirmed that he has called it a day on his playing career.

MK Dons confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, also revealing that he has taken up a part-time coaching role with League Two outfit Port Vale.

Potter’s playing career lasted an impressive 17 years, making his senior breakthrough with Liverpool having previously spent time in the youth academies of Blackburn Rovers and Everton.

Potter played 17 times for Liverpool, spending three years with the club while picking up senior experience with Southampton. He then went on to spend time with Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday before linking up with MK Dons in 2011.

The midfielder spent six years with MK Dons, notching up an impressive 263 appearances for the club. In the process, he found the back of the net 14 times and laid on 18 assists, then leaving the club to link up with Rotherham United at the end of his deal.

Potter finished his Football League career with Tranmere Rovers before linking up with Altrincham earlier this season.

