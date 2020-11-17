Having guided Bournemouth all the way from the perils of League Two to the promised land of the Premier League, Eddie Howe is undoubtedly the dream candidate for the Derby County job.

Despite in the end suffering relegation from the top flight, Howe’s reputation as a manager precedes him.

In truth, he still wouldn’t look out of place in a Premier League’s technical area, but opportunities have been few and far between for jobs in the big league.

So now he could turn to the next best thing in English football in the Championship. And Derby must take advantage of his current job-less position.

In doing so, they’ll secure what would be a dream candidate. Howe ticks the box for promotion ability, having taken Bournemouth to not one, not two, but three promotions during his time in charge.

And, whilst Derby’s priority is unexpectedly currently set on avoiding the drop, they must look towards the future with their next appointment; a future Eddie Howe could take them to new heights in.

The former Cherries boss took a far worse Bournemouth side to the greatest heights in the history of the club with the odds stacked against him.

With Derby, those odds would be far more in his favour, setting up a better chance for success.

Howe would have talent in abundance at his disposal-talent the now sacked Phillipp Cocu failed to utilise- and could finally be the man to build the perfect and, in the end, successful project at Pride Park.

If, and admittedly, it would be a big if, Derby managed to bring Howe on board, they would put an end to the current miserable ongoings within the club which has seen them sink all the way to rock bottom of the Championship.

Howe would not only steady the ship, but guide it back towards the familiar territory of the playoffs.