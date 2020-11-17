Spanish second-tier side UD Logrones have moved to snap up former Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra, as confirmed on their official club website.

Last month, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that former Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra was attracting transfer interest from the Championship. Both QPR and Swansea City were linked with the Dutchman in October.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since April of this year, with Serbian side Red Star Belgrade opting against offering him a new contract after less than a year with the club. Now, it has been confirmed that van La Parra has found himself a new side.

Spanish LaLiga2 side UD Logrones have confirmed that van La Parra has joined a free transfer, announcing the deal on Wednesday. Spain is the fifth country van La Parra has played in, spending time in France, Holland, England and Serbia prior to his latest move.

Former Huddersfield Town man van La Parra came through Feyenoord’s youth academy before moving to France with SM Caen in 2008. The winger then joined Heerenveen, where he remained for three years prior to moving to England with Wolves.

In his time with England, van La Parra played Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough. He then moved to Serbia with Red Star in 2019, bringing an end to his time with the Terriers.

Now, with a move to UD Logrones confirmed, it will be interesting to see how van La Parra fares in Spain. Do you think this is a good move for the winger? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Will van La Parra impress in Spain?