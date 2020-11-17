West Ham United have been holding an interest in Bournemouth forward Josh King, but recent reports suggest the Hammers might turn their attention to Real Madrid duo Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz.

King, 28, was subject to summer interest. All of Manchester United, West Ham and even PSG were touted with the Norway international, but Bournemouth rejected all incoming bids.

United tabled the first bid at £25 million, and West Ham the next at almost half that price. Now it looks as though Bournemouth could face a potential transfer dilemma with King in the run-up to January.

The72 suggested earlier in the month that West Ham could reignite their interest in King this coming transfer window, with David Moyes still in search of striking reinforcements.

OPINION: Norwich City man ‘struggling to adapt’ after failed Leeds United, Liverpool moves

With the news today of West Ham’s unlike pursuit of Madrid duo Jovic and Mariano, it seems the rumours fuelling King’s potential transfer could calm down.

Bournemouth under Jason Tindall have had a strong start to the season; they went into this international break in 4th-place of the Championship table, having taken 20 points from the opening 11 fixtures.

King though has played a back-up role. He’s featured just five times in the league this season and is yet to score.

A January transfer looks all the more likely with King seemingly dropping down the pecking order.

Whether that’ll be a Premier League move, or whether Bournemouth will accept what’s likely to be a much lower offer, remains to be seen.