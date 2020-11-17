Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell was one of their stories of the season last time round, but what’s happened to the midfielder this season?

The 22-year-old netted six goals for the Canaries last term, and outed himself as one of the nation’s best up and coming midfielders.

But 12 months on, and Cantwell is struggling to hold down a place in Daniel Farke’s Championship side.

It comes after a summer of speculation that linked him to any and every Premier League – the likes of Newcastle United and Sheffield United were tipped, but Leeds United and Liverpool emerged as the strongest two candidates.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa were huge admirers of Cantwell’s last season and it looked all but true that he’d be leaving Norwich for a spot in the Premier League, but both suitors were seemingly priced out of it.

Norwich slapped a heavy £25 million price-tag on the 22-year-old. Some would say that it’s a fair price in the current market and others maybe not, but ultimately it’s a price that no club was willing to meet.

A similar story happened with Buendia who was also linked with Leeds – Norwich placing a similar valuation on him, only for Bielsa not to pursue that transfer either.

It might prove to be coy business from the Canaries if they can indeed get promoted this season. If not, they face the possibilities of losing Cantwell and Buendia next summer, this time for a much smaller sum.

Any how, Cantwell with only five Championship appearances to his name this season, needs to start rediscovering his form for the sake of his own career.

A big move might one day come to him, but he needs to show his desire, and he could do just that by performing in the Championship.