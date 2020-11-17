Bristol Rovers parted ways with manager Ben Garner last week, with the club 18th-place in League One.

Having taken just 12 points from their opening 11 games of the season, Garner was sacked after less than a year in charge of the Gas.

The managerial rumours are already flying in and Rovers have until the 21st before they resume league duties – they face Chelsea U21 in the EFL Trophy tomorrow night.

Here we take a look at four out-of-work managers who Rovers could potentially look at:

Simon Grayson

With four League One promotions to his name, Grayson makes for a solid candidate in any vacancy. His last spell though ended badly, being sacked by Blackpool at the start of the year after less than a year in charge.

Since his earlier and more successful stints with the likes of Blackpool, Preston and Leeds United, Grayson has endured some tough spells back at Blackpool, Sunderland and Bradford City – Rovers might be looking for someone with more contemporary success.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The former Chelsea boss is someone with a bit more modern reputation; he burst onto the managerial scene whilst at Burton Albion, guiding them to the League Two title in 2015.

He then went onto QPR but after a frustrating stint in West London, he was dismissed, and soon after landed at Northampton Town. It lasted less than a year though, and he left with a dismal record; having taken a two year hiatus from management, would he be ready for a new opportunity at Bristol Rovers?

Danny Cowley

Arguably one of the most in-demand managers on the market right now, the former Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town boss looks set to make his return to action before the end of the season.

Tranmere Rovers have recently been linked and it signals that Cowley and brother Nicky might be keen on a return to the lower leagues, and so perhaps Bristol Rovers would be an exciting oppurtunity for them?

He’s proven himself with his two promotions at City, and his appointment at the Gas would be a huge statement of intent from the club.