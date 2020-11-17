Danny Simpson remains a free agent since his release by Huddersfield Town.

The 2016 Premier League title winner will be weighing up the next chapter of his career.

Simpson, who is 33 years old, was linked with Stoke City in the last transfer window, as covered at the time by The72, but a move to the Bet365 Stadium didn’t materialise in the end, meaning he is still in the hunt for a new home.

He joined Huddersfield in 2019 and made 25 appearances for the Championship side in all competitions last term. However, they decided to offload him after Danny Cowley left this past summer.

Simpson has played over 400 games so far his career and will still be hoping he can earn a deal somewhere in this campaign.

He started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making eight appearances for their first team. He also had loan spells at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Simpson signed for Newcastle United in 2009 and spent four years with the North East side, helping them gain promotion to the top flight in 2010.

QPR moved to sign him in 2013 and he was part of their side who won the Championship Play-Offs under Harry Redknapp.

Simpson then joined Leicester a year later and was on the Foxes’ books up until 2019.

He has bags of experience in the Football League and proved last season at Huddersfield that he is still capable of doing a job at this level.

Would you take Simpson at your club?