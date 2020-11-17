Portsmouth drew 2-2 at Plymouth Argyle in League One last night, with midfielder Ben Close coming under scrutiny.

A Sean Raggett own goal gave the home side an early lead, but two second-half goals in two minutes from John Marquis and Tom Naylor had Pompey back in-front.

But Plymouth would steal a point through Jerome Opoku, and leave Portsmouth in 6th-place of the League One table.

The draw proved to be a decent point at a strong side at home, but Close struggled in the middle of the park last night.

He was taken off at half-time in what was his sixth league outing of the season. A Portsmouth youth product, he’s been a regular feature in each of the previous three seasons.

But fans were quick to call him out for what was an abject performance last night, and here’s what they had to say about him on Twitter:

Do people still actually think Ben Close is good ? #Pompey — Alex Adams (@amadams1) November 16, 2020

Exactly!! Yet loads of people think he's the Pompey Xavi. I pray we bin him off in January. We will never get promotion with Ben Close in midfield. #pompey — Velimir Zajec (@VelimirZajec) November 16, 2020

Ben Close off and we’re playing better no coincidence #Pompey https://t.co/jhhCDO0dUF — Ciaran (@c_p_mcgreal) November 16, 2020

Sorry, what mythical team in your deluded head will Close be incredible in? If we hadn't played the passenger close, we would have won. Instead we played the 1st half with 10 men. But keep on telling yourself that Close is a magician. #pompey — Velimir Zajec (@VelimirZajec) November 16, 2020

How have we gone back to hoofing the ball upto marquis 😩 get close off get cannon back in the middle #pompey — Sean Randall (@SRandall_) November 16, 2020

Will never be convinced by a Naylor and Close partnership #Pompey — Mark Somerset (@mark11s) November 16, 2020

Desperate for Cannon's energy in the middle. Close is miles off the pace, and he's not the only one #Pompey — Josh Sweetman (@JSweetman92) November 16, 2020

Ben Close is diabolical #Pompey — Ciaran (@c_p_mcgreal) November 16, 2020