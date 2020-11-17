Portsmouth drew 2-2 at Plymouth Argyle in League One last night, with midfielder Ben Close coming under scrutiny.

A Sean Raggett own goal gave the home side an early lead, but two second-half goals in two minutes from John Marquis and Tom Naylor had Pompey back in-front.

But Plymouth would steal a point through Jerome Opoku, and leave Portsmouth in 6th-place of the League One table.

The draw proved to be a decent point at a strong side at home, but Close struggled in the middle of the park last night.

He was taken off at half-time in what was his sixth league outing of the season. A Portsmouth youth product, he’s been a regular feature in each of the previous three seasons.

But fans were quick to call him out for what was an abject performance last night, and here’s what they had to say about him on Twitter: